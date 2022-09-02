GA Lottery

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
1-0-1
(one, zero, one)
4-6-1
(four, six, one)
6-9-7
(six, nine, seven)
3-6-5-2
(three, six, five, two)
6-6-0-5
(six, six, zero, five)
3-2-8-2
(three, two, eight, two)
02-21-27-39-49, Cash Ball: 3
(two, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-nine; Cash Ball: three)
07-14-25-35-42
(seven, fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $509,000
9-4-6-3-4
(nine, four, six, three, four)
7-5-6-4-4
(seven, five, six, four, four)
39-40-52-60-67, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 2
(thirty-nine, forty, fifty-two, sixty, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $191,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 148,000,000
