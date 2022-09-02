GA Lottery

ajc logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 6 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash 3 Evening

1-0-1

(one, zero, one)

Cash 3 Midday

4-6-1

(four, six, one)

Cash 3 Night

6-9-7

(six, nine, seven)

Cash 4 Evening

3-6-5-2

(three, six, five, two)

Cash 4 Midday

6-6-0-5

(six, six, zero, five)

Cash 4 Night

3-2-8-2

(three, two, eight, two)

Cash4Life

02-21-27-39-49, Cash Ball: 3

(two, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-nine; Cash Ball: three)

Fantasy 5

07-14-25-35-42

(seven, fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $509,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

9-4-6-3-4

(nine, four, six, three, four)

Georgia FIVE Midday

7-5-6-4-4

(seven, five, six, four, four)

Mega Millions

39-40-52-60-67, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 2

(thirty-nine, forty, fifty-two, sixty, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $191,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 148,000,000

