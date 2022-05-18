GA Lottery

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
6-6-5
(six, six, five)
8-9-7
(eight, nine, seven)
8-3-1
(eight, three, one)
5-4-3-3
(five, four, three, three)
5-5-0-8
(five, five, zero, eight)
4-6-0-5
(four, six, zero, five)
19-41-49-58-60, Cash Ball: 3
(nineteen, forty-one, forty-nine, fifty-eight, sixty; Cash Ball: three)
10-17-18-25-37
(ten, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $242,000
9-8-5-4-3
(nine, eight, five, four, three)
0-1-8-0-4
(zero, one, eight, zero, four)
Estimated jackpot: 131,000,000
40-41-58-64-65, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 3
(forty, forty-one, fifty-eight, sixty-four, sixty-five; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $117,000,000
Editors' Picks