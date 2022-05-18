GA Lottery

ajc logo
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
Updated 2 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Cash 3 Evening

6-6-5

(six, six, five)

Cash 3 Midday

8-9-7

(eight, nine, seven)

Cash 3 Night

8-3-1

(eight, three, one)

Cash 4 Evening

5-4-3-3

(five, four, three, three)

Cash 4 Midday

5-5-0-8

(five, five, zero, eight)

Cash 4 Night

4-6-0-5

(four, six, zero, five)

Cash4Life

19-41-49-58-60, Cash Ball: 3

(nineteen, forty-one, forty-nine, fifty-eight, sixty; Cash Ball: three)

Fantasy 5

10-17-18-25-37

(ten, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $242,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

9-8-5-4-3

(nine, eight, five, four, three)

Georgia FIVE Midday

0-1-8-0-4

(zero, one, eight, zero, four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 131,000,000

Powerball

40-41-58-64-65, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 3

(forty, forty-one, fifty-eight, sixty-four, sixty-five; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $117,000,000

