GA Lottery

By The Associated Press
Updated 7 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Cash 3 Evening

1-1-7

(one, one, seven)

Cash 3 Midday

4-0-7

(four, zero, seven)

Cash 3 Night

3-0-1

(three, zero, one)

Cash 4 Evening

7-2-6-0

(seven, two, six, zero)

Cash 4 Midday

1-7-9-6

(one, seven, nine, six)

Cash 4 Night

6-3-5-6

(six, three, five, six)

Cash4Life

02-03-25-43-57, Cash Ball: 1

(two, three, twenty-five, forty-three, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: one)

Fantasy 5

16-17-27-30-40

(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $389,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

7-4-7-2-4

(seven, four, seven, two, four)

Georgia FIVE Midday

8-4-0-6-9

(eight, four, zero, six, nine)

Jumbo Bucks Lotto

02-11-12-22-38-44

(two, eleven, twelve, twenty-two, thirty-eight, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $6,800,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 256,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 225,000,000

