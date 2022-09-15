GA Lottery

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
1-1-7
(one, one, seven)
4-0-7
(four, zero, seven)
3-0-1
(three, zero, one)
7-2-6-0
(seven, two, six, zero)
1-7-9-6
(one, seven, nine, six)
6-3-5-6
(six, three, five, six)
02-03-25-43-57, Cash Ball: 1
(two, three, twenty-five, forty-three, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: one)
16-17-27-30-40
(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $389,000
7-4-7-2-4
(seven, four, seven, two, four)
8-4-0-6-9
(eight, four, zero, six, nine)
02-11-12-22-38-44
(two, eleven, twelve, twenty-two, thirty-eight, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $6,800,000
Estimated jackpot: 256,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 225,000,000
