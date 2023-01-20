GA Lottery

5-9-3

(five, nine, three)

Cash 3 Night

1-1-1

(one, one, one)

Cash 4 Evening

3-1-6-6

(three, one, six, six)

Cash 4 Midday

7-6-7-1

(seven, six, seven, one)

Cash 4 Night

7-9-0-8

(seven, nine, zero, eight)

Cash4Life

13-28-53-54-58, Cash Ball: 3

(thirteen, twenty-eight, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: three)

Fantasy 5

18-20-24-33-35

(eighteen, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $462,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

9-9-1-0-9

(nine, nine, one, zero, nine)

Georgia FIVE Midday

6-8-8-9-8

(six, eight, eight, nine, eight)

Mega Millions

20-29-31-64-66, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 4

(twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-one, sixty-four, sixty-six; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $31,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 473,000,000