GA Lottery

By The Associated Press
Updated 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash 3 Evening

1-2-9

(one, two, nine)

Cash 3 Midday

1-9-3

(one, nine, three)

Cash 4 Evening

8-6-8-2

(eight, six, eight, two)

Cash 4 Midday

6-7-1-4

(six, seven, one, four)

Cash4Life

06-07-14-39-43, Cash Ball: 1

(six, seven, fourteen, thirty-nine, forty-three; Cash Ball: one)

Georgia FIVE Evening

6-1-2-1-4

(six, one, two, one, four)

Georgia FIVE Midday

0-2-1-9-2

(zero, two, one, nine, two)

Mega Millions

03-07-11-13-38, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 3

(three, seven, eleven, thirteen, thirty-eight; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $445,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 421,000,000

