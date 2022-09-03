GA Lottery

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
8-2-4
(eight, two, four)
3-1-4
(three, one, four)
7-6-0
(seven, six, zero)
4-5-1-0
(four, five, one, zero)
4-2-9-1
(four, two, nine, one)
1-1-7-0
(one, one, seven, zero)
17-34-36-56-60, Cash Ball: 2
(seventeen, thirty-four, thirty-six, fifty-six, sixty; Cash Ball: two)
12-13-22-30-32
(twelve, thirteen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
9-9-6-8-0
(nine, nine, six, eight, zero)
3-2-8-7-7
(three, two, eight, seven, seven)
Estimated jackpot: 191,000,000
18-27-49-65-69, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2
(eighteen, twenty-seven, forty-nine, sixty-five, sixty-nine; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $159,000,000
