GA Lottery

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
Updated 7 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 3 Evening

8-2-4

(eight, two, four)

Cash 3 Midday

3-1-4

(three, one, four)

Cash 3 Night

7-6-0

(seven, six, zero)

Cash 4 Evening

4-5-1-0

(four, five, one, zero)

Cash 4 Midday

4-2-9-1

(four, two, nine, one)

Cash 4 Night

1-1-7-0

(one, one, seven, zero)

Cash4Life

17-34-36-56-60, Cash Ball: 2

(seventeen, thirty-four, thirty-six, fifty-six, sixty; Cash Ball: two)

Fantasy 5

12-13-22-30-32

(twelve, thirteen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

9-9-6-8-0

(nine, nine, six, eight, zero)

Georgia FIVE Midday

3-2-8-7-7

(three, two, eight, seven, seven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 191,000,000

Powerball

18-27-49-65-69, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2

(eighteen, twenty-seven, forty-nine, sixty-five, sixty-nine; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $159,000,000

