GA Lottery

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
0-5-0
(zero, five, zero)
7-6-7
(seven, six, seven)
7-8-8
(seven, eight, eight)
2-3-1-3
(two, three, one, three)
4-4-6-7
(four, four, six, seven)
6-9-4-1
(six, nine, four, one)
02-13-33-44-52, Cash Ball: 3
(two, thirteen, thirty-three, forty-four, fifty-two; Cash Ball: three)
03-11-16-28-33
(three, eleven, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $203,000
2-9-0-8-1
(two, nine, zero, eight, one)
1-7-7-2-5
(one, seven, seven, two, five)
01-05-17-37-70, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 3
(one, five, seventeen, thirty-seven, seventy; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $207,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 47,000,000
Editors' Picks
The Latest