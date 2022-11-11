GA Lottery

7-6-7

(seven, six, seven)

Cash 3 Night

7-8-8

(seven, eight, eight)

Cash 4 Evening

2-3-1-3

(two, three, one, three)

Cash 4 Midday

4-4-6-7

(four, four, six, seven)

Cash 4 Night

6-9-4-1

(six, nine, four, one)

Cash4Life

02-13-33-44-52, Cash Ball: 3

(two, thirteen, thirty-three, forty-four, fifty-two; Cash Ball: three)

Fantasy 5

03-11-16-28-33

(three, eleven, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $203,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

2-9-0-8-1

(two, nine, zero, eight, one)

Georgia FIVE Midday

1-7-7-2-5

(one, seven, seven, two, five)

Mega Millions

01-05-17-37-70, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 3

(one, five, seventeen, thirty-seven, seventy; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $207,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 47,000,000