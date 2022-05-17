GA Lottery

ajc logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 4 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash 3 Evening

8-8-8

(eight, eight, eight)

Cash 3 Midday

1-0-7

(one, zero, seven)

Cash 3 Night

6-8-4

(six, eight, four)

Cash 4 Evening

3-1-2-4

(three, one, two, four)

Cash 4 Midday

7-7-4-2

(seven, seven, four, two)

Cash 4 Night

4-2-1-5

(four, two, one, five)

Cash4Life

23-24-30-41-49, Cash Ball: 2

(twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty, forty-one, forty-nine; Cash Ball: two)

Fantasy 5

07-15-24-26-31

(seven, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $180,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

4-9-7-3-3

(four, nine, seven, three, three)

Georgia FIVE Midday

5-0-7-7-7

(five, zero, seven, seven, seven)

Mega Millions

07-21-24-41-65, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 4

(seven, twenty-one, twenty-four, forty-one, sixty-five; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $131,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 101,000,000

