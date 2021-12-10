GA Lottery

0-7-9

(zero, seven, nine)

Cash 3 Night

1-4-1

(one, four, one)

Cash 4 Evening

7-4-4-7

(seven, four, four, seven)

Cash 4 Midday

6-8-4-8

(six, eight, four, eight)

Cash 4 Night

7-9-4-4

(seven, nine, four, four)

Cash4Life

17-33-40-53-60, Cash Ball: 3

(seventeen, thirty-three, forty, fifty-three, sixty; Cash Ball: three)

Fantasy 5

01-15-21-32-33

(one, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $208,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

7-5-0-7-3

(seven, five, zero, seven, three)

Georgia FIVE Midday

9-1-7-6-2

(nine, one, seven, six, two)

Mega Millions

23-25-40-42-60, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 2

(twenty-three, twenty-five, forty, forty-two, sixty; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $135 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $307 million