GA Lottery

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
0-8-3
(zero, eight, three)
0-7-9
(zero, seven, nine)
1-4-1
(one, four, one)
7-4-4-7
(seven, four, four, seven)
6-8-4-8
(six, eight, four, eight)
7-9-4-4
(seven, nine, four, four)
17-33-40-53-60, Cash Ball: 3
(seventeen, thirty-three, forty, fifty-three, sixty; Cash Ball: three)
01-15-21-32-33
(one, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $208,000
7-5-0-7-3
(seven, five, zero, seven, three)
9-1-7-6-2
(nine, one, seven, six, two)
23-25-40-42-60, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 2
(twenty-three, twenty-five, forty, forty-two, sixty; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $135 million
Estimated jackpot: $307 million
Editors' Picks