GA Lottery

By The Associated Press
Updated 6 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash 3 Evening

6-3-6

(six, three, six)

Cash 3 Midday

0-8-8

(zero, eight, eight)

Cash 3 Night

5-0-6

(five, zero, six)

Cash 4 Evening

1-8-1-9

(one, eight, one, nine)

Cash 4 Midday

1-0-9-0

(one, zero, nine, zero)

Cash 4 Night

5-1-4-4

(five, one, four, four)

Cash4Life

08-18-42-48-56, Cash Ball: 4

(eight, eighteen, forty-two, forty-eight, fifty-six; Cash Ball: four)

Fantasy 5

05-15-17-22-38

(five, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $509,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

9-7-5-2-4

(nine, seven, five, two, four)

Georgia FIVE Midday

7-4-3-6-8

(seven, four, three, six, eight)

Mega Millions

15-30-35-38-66, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 4

(fifteen, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-eight, sixty-six; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $277,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 225,000,000

