GA Lottery

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
6-3-6
(six, three, six)
0-8-8
(zero, eight, eight)
5-0-6
(five, zero, six)
1-8-1-9
(one, eight, one, nine)
1-0-9-0
(one, zero, nine, zero)
5-1-4-4
(five, one, four, four)
08-18-42-48-56, Cash Ball: 4
(eight, eighteen, forty-two, forty-eight, fifty-six; Cash Ball: four)
05-15-17-22-38
(five, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $509,000
9-7-5-2-4
(nine, seven, five, two, four)
7-4-3-6-8
(seven, four, three, six, eight)
15-30-35-38-66, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 4
(fifteen, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-eight, sixty-six; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $277,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 225,000,000
