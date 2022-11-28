GA Lottery

3-3-6

(three, three, six)

Cash 3 Night

2-9-5

(two, nine, five)

Cash 4 Evening

8-2-1-6

(eight, two, one, six)

Cash 4 Midday

0-0-7-9

(zero, zero, seven, nine)

Cash 4 Night

5-7-9-9

(five, seven, nine, nine)

Cash4Life

20-24-40-48-59, Cash Ball: 1

(twenty, twenty-four, forty, forty-eight, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: one)

Fantasy 5

01-02-04-16-38

(one, two, four, sixteen, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

2-9-7-2-8

(two, nine, seven, two, eight)

Georgia FIVE Midday

6-6-5-8-2

(six, six, five, eight, two)

Jumbo Bucks Lotto

05-19-20-32-43-45

(five, nineteen, twenty, thirty-two, forty-three, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $8,900,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000

Powerball

29-30-32-48-50, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2

(twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, forty-eight, fifty; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $65,000,000