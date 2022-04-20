ajc logo
X

GA Lottery

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
Updated 4 hours ago
GA Lottery

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Cash 3 Evening

6-0-7

(six, zero, seven)

Cash 3 Midday

1-9-4

(one, nine, four)

Cash 3 Night

8-1-5

(eight, one, five)

Cash 4 Evening

0-9-2-6

(zero, nine, two, six)

Cash 4 Midday

4-4-8-7

(four, four, eight, seven)

Cash 4 Night

6-1-4-4

(six, one, four, four)

Cash4Life

28-33-48-53-55, Cash Ball: 1

(twenty-eight, thirty-three, forty-eight, fifty-three, fifty-five; Cash Ball: one)

Fantasy 5

06-18-23-32-34

(six, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $180,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

7-7-6-7-6

(seven, seven, six, seven, six)

Georgia FIVE Midday

8-7-3-2-4

(eight, seven, three, two, four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Powerball

20-30-45-55-56, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(twenty, thirty, forty-five, fifty-five, fifty-six; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $370 million

Editors' Picks
Kendall Thomas, 14, was released from Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite on Tuesday, according to her family.

Credit: Family photo

After 14 weeks, Paulding teen hit by car on school campus leaves hospital14h ago
Gwinnett County officials have opened a child abuse investigation after a fire killed a 10-year-old girl. (Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services)

Parents of 10-year-old killed in Loganville fire face child abuse investigation
10h ago
Heavy police activity could be seen at the Cleveland Avenue strip mall Wednesday afternoon, the same location where 51-year-old security guard Anthony Frazier was killed earlier this week.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Officer injured while chasing suspect near where security guard was killed
11h ago
Two men are accused of abducting a woman after she rejected their advances at a gas station on Glenwood Road.

Credit: Henri Hollis

2 arrested after abducting woman at DeKalb gas station, officials say
9h ago
Two men are accused of abducting a woman after she rejected their advances at a gas station on Glenwood Road.

Credit: Henri Hollis

2 arrested after abducting woman at DeKalb gas station, officials say
9h ago
People explore the new assembly hall at a ribbon cutting celebrating the new assembly hall and renovations at the Fulton County government building in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Fulton bars future employees from running for commission
11h ago
The Latest
Heat take 2-0 lead into game 3 against the Hawks
2h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
4h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
4h ago
Featured
The campaign of Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams asked a federal judge to temporarily stop Gov. Brian Kemp from using a state law created to give him a major fundraising advantage in his reelection bid.

Abrams wants judge to stop Kemp’s use of fundraising law before primary
11h ago
After 14 weeks, Paulding teen hit by car on school campus leaves hospital
14h ago
Should Atlanta slow down or speed up demolitions of vacant homes?
21h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top