GA Lottery

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
6-0-7
(six, zero, seven)
1-9-4
(one, nine, four)
8-1-5
(eight, one, five)
0-9-2-6
(zero, nine, two, six)
4-4-8-7
(four, four, eight, seven)
6-1-4-4
(six, one, four, four)
28-33-48-53-55, Cash Ball: 1
(twenty-eight, thirty-three, forty-eight, fifty-three, fifty-five; Cash Ball: one)
06-18-23-32-34
(six, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $180,000
7-7-6-7-6
(seven, seven, six, seven, six)
8-7-3-2-4
(eight, seven, three, two, four)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
20-30-45-55-56, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(twenty, thirty, forty-five, fifty-five, fifty-six; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $370 million
Editors' Picks
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
The Latest