X
Dark Mode Toggle

GA Lottery

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
Updated 53 minutes ago
GA Lottery

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash 3 Evening

6-2-8

(six, two, eight)

Cash 3 Midday

5-6-0

(five, six, zero)

Cash 3 Night

5-2-9

(five, two, nine)

Cash 4 Evening

8-9-0-6

(eight, nine, zero, six)

Cash 4 Midday

4-6-1-8

(four, six, one, eight)

Cash 4 Night

6-5-9-9

(six, five, nine, nine)

Cash4Life

11-22-46-47-54, Cash Ball: 2

(eleven, twenty-two, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-four; Cash Ball: two)

Fantasy 5

14-21-37-38-40

(fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $183,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

7-3-6-2-8

(seven, three, six, two, eight)

Georgia FIVE Midday

7-5-1-4-4

(seven, five, one, four, four)

Mega Millions

33-41-47-50-62, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 4

(thirty-three, forty-one, forty-seven, fifty, sixty-two; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 526,000,000

Editors' Picks

Credit: Uncredited

Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks9h ago

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Police report details what led to Georgia player's arrest
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
8h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Police: Woman called 911 after letting killer borrow phone
5h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Police: Woman called 911 after letting killer borrow phone
5h ago

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Trump drops appeal, ending legal fight over New York probe
10h ago
The Latest
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
53m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
1h ago
Hall, Galloway lead No. 24 Clemson to 72-51 win over Ga Tech
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
8h ago
Atlanta Classics: Blue-domed Polaris restaurant continues spinning atop ‘hotel of hope’
14h ago
Background: What the Jan. 6 committee said about the Georgia election
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top