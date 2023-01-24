GA Lottery

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
6-2-8
(six, two, eight)
5-6-0
(five, six, zero)
5-2-9
(five, two, nine)
8-9-0-6
(eight, nine, zero, six)
4-6-1-8
(four, six, one, eight)
6-5-9-9
(six, five, nine, nine)
11-22-46-47-54, Cash Ball: 2
(eleven, twenty-two, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-four; Cash Ball: two)
14-21-37-38-40
(fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $183,000
7-3-6-2-8
(seven, three, six, two, eight)
7-5-1-4-4
(seven, five, one, four, four)
33-41-47-50-62, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 4
(thirty-three, forty-one, forty-seven, fifty, sixty-two; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 526,000,000
