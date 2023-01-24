GA Lottery

5-6-0

(five, six, zero)

Cash 3 Night

5-2-9

(five, two, nine)

Cash 4 Evening

8-9-0-6

(eight, nine, zero, six)

Cash 4 Midday

4-6-1-8

(four, six, one, eight)

Cash 4 Night

6-5-9-9

(six, five, nine, nine)

Cash4Life

11-22-46-47-54, Cash Ball: 2

(eleven, twenty-two, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-four; Cash Ball: two)

Fantasy 5

14-21-37-38-40

(fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $183,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

7-3-6-2-8

(seven, three, six, two, eight)

Georgia FIVE Midday

7-5-1-4-4

(seven, five, one, four, four)

Mega Millions

33-41-47-50-62, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 4

(thirty-three, forty-one, forty-seven, fifty, sixty-two; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 526,000,000