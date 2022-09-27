GA Lottery

9-7-5

Cash 4 Evening

8-8-8-5

Cash 4 Midday

4-9-1-5

Cash4Life

04-10-30-46-52, Cash Ball: 1

Georgia FIVE Evening

1-0-1-3-9

Georgia FIVE Midday

4-0-1-8-7

Mega Millions

08-14-24-43-51, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 300,000,000