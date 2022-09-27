ajc logo
X

GA Lottery

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
Updated 31 minutes ago
GA Lottery

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash 3 Evening

5-9-4

(five, nine, four)

Cash 3 Midday

9-7-5

(nine, seven, five)

Cash 4 Evening

8-8-8-5

(eight, eight, eight, five)

Cash 4 Midday

4-9-1-5

(four, nine, one, five)

Cash4Life

04-10-30-46-52, Cash Ball: 1

(four, ten, thirty, forty-six, fifty-two; Cash Ball: one)

Georgia FIVE Evening

1-0-1-3-9

(one, zero, one, three, nine)

Georgia FIVE Midday

4-0-1-8-7

(four, zero, one, eight, seven)

Mega Millions

08-14-24-43-51, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3

(eight, fourteen, twenty-four, forty-three, fifty-one; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 300,000,000

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

MLB monitoring Hurricane Ian for crucial Braves series with Mets 4h ago

Credit: AJC file photo/Curtis Compton

Hawks add to backcourt, acquire 6-8 guard in trade
1h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

As powerful hurricane bears down on Florida, Georgia braces for a hit
6h ago

Credit: Ashley Landis

Falcons finding offensive success powered by run game

Credit: Ashley Landis

Falcons finding offensive success powered by run game

Credit: Uncredited

California murder suspect, teen daughter killed in shootout
1h ago
The Latest
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
31m ago
Acuña homers twice, Braves beat Nationals 8-2
1h ago
Thunder acquire forward Maurice Harkless in trade with Hawks
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More than 110 high school football games moved up because of hurricane
14m ago
Watch: Georgia Tech President Angel Cabrera speaks after firing football coach
10h ago
Warnings issued for coastal Georgia as Hurricane Ian moves toward Florida
7h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top