GA Lottery

1-4-1

(one, four, one)

Cash 3 Night

9-1-8

(nine, one, eight)

Cash 4 Evening

4-2-4-2

(four, two, four, two)

Cash 4 Midday

5-8-2-7

(five, eight, two, seven)

Cash 4 Night

9-3-2-4

(nine, three, two, four)

Cash4Life

18-23-30-42-48, Cash Ball: 4

(eighteen, twenty-three, thirty, forty-two, forty-eight; Cash Ball: four)

Fantasy 5

03-13-20-23-40

(three, thirteen, twenty, twenty-three, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

1-3-0-3-4

(one, three, zero, three, four)

Georgia FIVE Midday

5-3-7-9-9

(five, three, seven, nine, nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 502,000,000