ajc logo
X

GA Lottery

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
GA Lottery

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Cash 3 Evening

6-3-3

(six, three, three)

Cash 3 Midday

1-4-1

(one, four, one)

Cash 3 Night

9-1-8

(nine, one, eight)

Cash 4 Evening

4-2-4-2

(four, two, four, two)

Cash 4 Midday

5-8-2-7

(five, eight, two, seven)

Cash 4 Night

9-3-2-4

(nine, three, two, four)

Cash4Life

18-23-30-42-48, Cash Ball: 4

(eighteen, twenty-three, thirty, forty-two, forty-eight; Cash Ball: four)

Fantasy 5

03-13-20-23-40

(three, thirteen, twenty, twenty-three, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

1-3-0-3-4

(one, three, zero, three, four)

Georgia FIVE Midday

5-3-7-9-9

(five, three, seven, nine, nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 502,000,000

Editors' Picks

Why we’re writing this story11h ago

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

'I loved him to death': Savannah Police celebrates the life of famous horse, Sgt. Forrest

Credit: Tony Avelar

Cowboys kicker misses 5th playoff PAT, makes 2 FGs
1h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia State offense struggles again in loss to rival Georgia Southern

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia State offense struggles again in loss to rival Georgia Southern

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Florida Rep. Steube out of hospital after accident at home
The Latest
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Night' game
2h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Night' game
2h ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

INDEPTH: Atlanta’s homicides are up for third year in a row
Out-of-state protesters in spotlight with arrests, violence in Atlanta
8h ago
‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Trump grand jury's work Is done
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top