GA Lottery

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Cash 3 Evening

9-6-9

(nine, six, nine)

Cash 3 Midday

5-0-2

(five, zero, two)

Cash 3 Night

5-9-8

(five, nine, eight)

Cash 4 Evening

5-0-9-1

(five, zero, nine, one)

Cash 4 Midday

0-5-0-9

(zero, five, zero, nine)

Cash 4 Night

1-1-9-7

(one, one, nine, seven)

Cash4Life

12-21-23-25-57, Cash Ball: 2

(twelve, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-five, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: two)

Fantasy 5

07-12-21-27-30

(seven, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

2-3-1-3-2

(two, three, one, three, two)

Georgia FIVE Midday

0-6-7-7-3

(zero, six, seven, seven, three)

Jumbo Bucks Lotto

04-14-37-40-46-47

(four, fourteen, thirty-seven, forty, forty-six, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $8 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $101 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $97 million

