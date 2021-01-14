GA Lottery

1-3-3

(one, three, three)

Cash 3 Night

4-6-1

(four, six, one)

Cash 4 Evening

0-2-8-4

(zero, two, eight, four)

Cash 4 Midday

8-9-9-0

(eight, nine, nine, zero)

Cash 4 Night

2-3-3-1

(two, three, three, one)

Cash4Life

01-10-17-32-39, Cash Ball: 1

(one, ten, seventeen, thirty-two, thirty-nine; Cash Ball: one)

Fantasy 5

01-03-20-25-40

(one, three, twenty, twenty-five, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $309,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

6-0-7-3-7

(six, zero, seven, three, seven)

Georgia FIVE Midday

7-8-4-3-0

(seven, eight, four, three, zero)

Jumbo Bucks Lotto

06-07-24-31-37-47

(six, seven, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $13.2 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $750 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $640 million