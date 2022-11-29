GA Lottery

ajc logo
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash 3 Evening

6-0-7

(six, zero, seven)

Cash 3 Midday

4-0-6

(four, zero, six)

Cash 4 Evening

0-2-2-5

(zero, two, two, five)

Cash 4 Midday

8-3-0-6

(eight, three, zero, six)

Cash4Life

04-29-48-54-58, Cash Ball: 4

(four, twenty-nine, forty-eight, fifty-four, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: four)

Georgia FIVE Evening

5-5-9-6-3

(five, five, nine, six, three)

Georgia FIVE Midday

0-5-1-1-3

(zero, five, one, one, three)

Mega Millions

20-23-37-46-52, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 4

(twenty, twenty-three, thirty-seven, forty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 65,000,000

