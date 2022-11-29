GA Lottery

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
6-0-7
(six, zero, seven)
4-0-6
(four, zero, six)
0-2-2-5
(zero, two, two, five)
8-3-0-6
(eight, three, zero, six)
04-29-48-54-58, Cash Ball: 4
(four, twenty-nine, forty-eight, fifty-four, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: four)
5-5-9-6-3
(five, five, nine, six, three)
0-5-1-1-3
(zero, five, one, one, three)
20-23-37-46-52, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 4
(twenty, twenty-three, thirty-seven, forty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: 65,000,000
