GA Lottery

9-3-2

(nine, three, two)

Cash 3 Night

5-6-5

(five, six, five)

Cash 4 Evening

3-9-6-6

(three, nine, six, six)

Cash 4 Midday

2-7-8-9

(two, seven, eight, nine)

Cash 4 Night

0-0-5-6

(zero, zero, five, six)

Cash4Life

27-31-39-45-48, Cash Ball: 4

(twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty-five, forty-eight; Cash Ball: four)

Fantasy 5

04-11-30-31-33

(four, eleven, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

1-5-1-8-1

(one, five, one, eight, one)

Georgia FIVE Midday

0-0-1-0-8

(zero, zero, one, zero, eight)

Mega Millions

14-17-28-29-44, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 4

(fourteen, seventeen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, forty-four; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $54 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $30 million