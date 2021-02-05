X

GA Lottery

Georgia News | Updated Feb 6, 2021
By The Associated Press
GA Lottery

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash 3 Evening

0-6-9

(zero, six, nine)

Cash 3 Midday

9-3-2

(nine, three, two)

Cash 3 Night

5-6-5

(five, six, five)

Cash 4 Evening

3-9-6-6

(three, nine, six, six)

Cash 4 Midday

2-7-8-9

(two, seven, eight, nine)

Cash 4 Night

0-0-5-6

(zero, zero, five, six)

Cash4Life

27-31-39-45-48, Cash Ball: 4

(twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty-five, forty-eight; Cash Ball: four)

Fantasy 5

04-11-30-31-33

(four, eleven, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

1-5-1-8-1

(one, five, one, eight, one)

Georgia FIVE Midday

0-0-1-0-8

(zero, zero, one, zero, eight)

Mega Millions

14-17-28-29-44, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 4

(fourteen, seventeen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, forty-four; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $54 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.