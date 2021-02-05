GA Lottery

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
0-6-9
(zero, six, nine)
9-3-2
(nine, three, two)
5-6-5
(five, six, five)
3-9-6-6
(three, nine, six, six)
2-7-8-9
(two, seven, eight, nine)
0-0-5-6
(zero, zero, five, six)
27-31-39-45-48, Cash Ball: 4
(twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty-five, forty-eight; Cash Ball: four)
04-11-30-31-33
(four, eleven, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
1-5-1-8-1
(one, five, one, eight, one)
0-0-1-0-8
(zero, zero, one, zero, eight)
14-17-28-29-44, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 4
(fourteen, seventeen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, forty-four; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $54 million
Estimated jackpot: $30 million