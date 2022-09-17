GA Lottery

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
9-0-1
(nine, zero, one)
4-9-8
(four, nine, eight)
1-2-4
(one, two, four)
6-0-9-5
(six, zero, nine, five)
4-0-0-7
(four, zero, zero, seven)
1-8-2-6
(one, eight, two, six)
02-21-32-42-54, Cash Ball: 4
(two, twenty-one, thirty-two, forty-two, fifty-four; Cash Ball: four)
03-06-11-21-33
(three, six, eleven, twenty-one, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
7-7-0-0-6
(seven, seven, zero, zero, six)
2-4-9-5-2
(two, four, nine, five, two)
Estimated jackpot: 277,000,000
05-25-36-51-61, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3
(five, twenty-five, thirty-six, fifty-one, sixty-one; Powerball: one; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000
