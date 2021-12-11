GA Lottery

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
2-9-1
(two, nine, one)
6-4-2
(six, four, two)
8-3-3
(eight, three, three)
5-0-3-2
(five, zero, three, two)
3-7-6-9
(three, seven, six, nine)
3-7-9-4
(three, seven, nine, four)
03-11-17-44-53, Cash Ball: 1
(three, eleven, seventeen, forty-four, fifty-three; Cash Ball: one)
20-21-23-29-35
(twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
8-9-6-4-4
(eight, nine, six, four, four)
9-3-0-5-3
(nine, three, zero, five, three)
Estimated jackpot: $148 million
03-25-44-53-64, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2
(three, twenty-five, forty-four, fifty-three, sixty-four; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $307 million
