GA Lottery

By The Associated Press
Updated 6 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 3 Evening

2-9-1

(two, nine, one)

Cash 3 Midday

6-4-2

(six, four, two)

Cash 3 Night

8-3-3

(eight, three, three)

Cash 4 Evening

5-0-3-2

(five, zero, three, two)

Cash 4 Midday

3-7-6-9

(three, seven, six, nine)

Cash 4 Night

3-7-9-4

(three, seven, nine, four)

Cash4Life

03-11-17-44-53, Cash Ball: 1

(three, eleven, seventeen, forty-four, fifty-three; Cash Ball: one)

Fantasy 5

20-21-23-29-35

(twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

8-9-6-4-4

(eight, nine, six, four, four)

Georgia FIVE Midday

9-3-0-5-3

(nine, three, zero, five, three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $148 million

Powerball

03-25-44-53-64, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2

(three, twenty-five, forty-four, fifty-three, sixty-four; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $307 million

