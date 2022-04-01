GA Lottery

ajc logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 14 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash 3 Evening

0-6-5

(zero, six, five)

Cash 3 Midday

9-8-9

(nine, eight, nine)

Cash 3 Night

6-2-6

(six, two, six)

Cash 4 Evening

7-3-1-5

(seven, three, one, five)

Cash 4 Midday

8-7-4-9

(eight, seven, four, nine)

Cash 4 Night

4-3-5-5

(four, three, five, five)

Cash4Life

03-28-55-56-58, Cash Ball: 1

(three, twenty-eight, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: one)

Fantasy 5

09-15-25-35-36

(nine, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

4-1-4-1-0

(four, one, four, one, zero)

Georgia FIVE Midday

6-0-5-5-9

(six, zero, five, five, nine)

Mega Millions

26-42-47-48-63, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 5

(twenty-six, forty-two, forty-seven, forty-eight, sixty-three; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: five)

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $222 million

