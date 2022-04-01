GA Lottery

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
0-6-5
(zero, six, five)
9-8-9
(nine, eight, nine)
6-2-6
(six, two, six)
7-3-1-5
(seven, three, one, five)
8-7-4-9
(eight, seven, four, nine)
4-3-5-5
(four, three, five, five)
03-28-55-56-58, Cash Ball: 1
(three, twenty-eight, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: one)
09-15-25-35-36
(nine, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
4-1-4-1-0
(four, one, four, one, zero)
6-0-5-5-9
(six, zero, five, five, nine)
26-42-47-48-63, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 5
(twenty-six, forty-two, forty-seven, forty-eight, sixty-three; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: five)
Estimated jackpot: $70 million
Estimated jackpot: $222 million
Editors' Picks