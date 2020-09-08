X

GA Lottery

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
GA Lottery

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Cash 3 Evening

9-0-6

(nine, zero, six)

Cash 3 Midday

8-3-9

(eight, three, nine)

Cash 3 Night

0-1-3

(zero, one, three)

Cash 4 Evening

9-4-8-1

(nine, four, eight, one)

Cash 4 Midday

6-4-0-3

(six, four, zero, three)

Cash 4 Night

9-6-2-2

(nine, six, two, two)

Cash4Life

10-17-31-35-51, Cash Ball: 3

(ten, seventeen, thirty-one, thirty-five, fifty-one; Cash Ball: three)

Fantasy 5

04-08-09-16-40

(four, eight, nine, sixteen, forty)

Georgia FIVE Evening

6-6-6-6-6

(six, six, six, six, six)

Georgia FIVE Midday

3-5-1-5-2

(three, five, one, five, two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $97 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $66 million

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.