GA Lottery

By The Associated Press
Updated 2 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 3 Evening

5-5-3

(five, five, three)

Cash 3 Midday

2-1-6

(two, one, six)

Cash 3 Night

9-6-4

(nine, six, four)

Cash 4 Evening

7-5-6-7

(seven, five, six, seven)

Cash 4 Midday

6-9-4-4

(six, nine, four, four)

Cash 4 Night

3-7-7-7

(three, seven, seven, seven)

Cash4Life

06-14-23-32-33, Cash Ball: 3

(six, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-three; Cash Ball: three)

Fantasy 5

06-14-17-32-41

(six, fourteen, seventeen, thirty-two, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $188,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

5-9-4-9-9

(five, nine, four, nine, nine)

Georgia FIVE Midday

5-0-4-4-5

(five, zero, four, four, five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000

Powerball

08-21-22-65-69, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 2

(eight, twenty-one, twenty-two, sixty-five, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $336,000,000

