GA Lottery

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
5-5-3
(five, five, three)
2-1-6
(two, one, six)
9-6-4
(nine, six, four)
7-5-6-7
(seven, five, six, seven)
6-9-4-4
(six, nine, four, four)
3-7-7-7
(three, seven, seven, seven)
06-14-23-32-33, Cash Ball: 3
(six, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-three; Cash Ball: three)
06-14-17-32-41
(six, fourteen, seventeen, thirty-two, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $188,000
5-9-4-9-9
(five, nine, four, nine, nine)
5-0-4-4-5
(five, zero, four, four, five)
Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000
08-21-22-65-69, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 2
(eight, twenty-one, twenty-two, sixty-five, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $336,000,000
