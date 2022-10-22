GA Lottery

4-5-7

(four, five, seven)

Cash 3 Night

5-3-4

(five, three, four)

Cash 4 Evening

0-6-9-5

(zero, six, nine, five)

Cash 4 Midday

0-0-6-3

(zero, zero, six, three)

Cash 4 Night

2-9-9-5

(two, nine, nine, five)

Cash4Life

02-21-29-30-32, Cash Ball: 1

(two, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two; Cash Ball: one)

Fantasy 5

03-04-07-23-37

(three, four, seven, twenty-three, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $280,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

1-1-5-9-4

(one, one, five, nine, four)

Georgia FIVE Midday

8-8-2-2-9

(eight, eight, two, two, nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 45,000,000

Powerball

19-25-48-55-60, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2

(nineteen, twenty-five, forty-eight, fifty-five, sixty; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $610,000,000