ajc logo
X

GA Lottery

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
Updated 19 hours ago
GA Lottery

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 3 Evening

0-1-5

(zero, one, five)

Cash 3 Midday

4-5-7

(four, five, seven)

Cash 3 Night

5-3-4

(five, three, four)

Cash 4 Evening

0-6-9-5

(zero, six, nine, five)

Cash 4 Midday

0-0-6-3

(zero, zero, six, three)

Cash 4 Night

2-9-9-5

(two, nine, nine, five)

Cash4Life

02-21-29-30-32, Cash Ball: 1

(two, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two; Cash Ball: one)

Fantasy 5

03-04-07-23-37

(three, four, seven, twenty-three, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $280,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

1-1-5-9-4

(one, one, five, nine, four)

Georgia FIVE Midday

8-8-2-2-9

(eight, eight, two, two, nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 45,000,000

Powerball

19-25-48-55-60, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2

(nineteen, twenty-five, forty-eight, fifty-five, sixty; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $610,000,000

Editors' Picks

Credit: Aaron Doster

Falcons get dose of reality in blowout victory at Bengals1h ago

Credit: Evan Agostini

Report: Salman Rushdie lives, but loses use of eye and hand
6h ago

Woman found stabbed to death following SWAT standoff in NW Atlanta
6h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Gridlock Guy: Fear and loathing in Atlanta traffic and the link to Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR...
12h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Gridlock Guy: Fear and loathing in Atlanta traffic and the link to Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR...
12h ago

4 injured in shooting at South Georgia restaurant
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Aaron Doster

Falcons fail to build off win or take command of division
1h ago
Burrow, Bengals strike fast, blow by Falcons 35-17
1h ago
Haslem serves as honorary NASCAR race official at Homestead
5h ago
Featured

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Week 10 high school football scoreboard
Coronavirus variants are multiplying: What to know about boosters now
Another I-285 lane to close Saturday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top