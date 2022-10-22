GA Lottery

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
0-1-5
(zero, one, five)
4-5-7
(four, five, seven)
5-3-4
(five, three, four)
0-6-9-5
(zero, six, nine, five)
0-0-6-3
(zero, zero, six, three)
2-9-9-5
(two, nine, nine, five)
02-21-29-30-32, Cash Ball: 1
(two, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two; Cash Ball: one)
03-04-07-23-37
(three, four, seven, twenty-three, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $280,000
1-1-5-9-4
(one, one, five, nine, four)
8-8-2-2-9
(eight, eight, two, two, nine)
Estimated jackpot: 45,000,000
19-25-48-55-60, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2
(nineteen, twenty-five, forty-eight, fifty-five, sixty; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $610,000,000
