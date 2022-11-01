GA Lottery

ajc logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 5 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash 3 Evening

6-7-8

(six, seven, eight)

Cash 3 Midday

7-0-1

(seven, zero, one)

Cash 3 Night

3-9-0

(three, nine, zero)

Cash 4 Evening

1-0-4-0

(one, zero, four, zero)

Cash 4 Midday

9-6-0-0

(nine, six, zero, zero)

Cash 4 Night

9-3-4-5

(nine, three, four, five)

Cash4Life

18-24-25-43-52, Cash Ball: 2

(eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, forty-three, fifty-two; Cash Ball: two)

Fantasy 5

15-21-26-39-42

(fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-nine, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

3-7-7-0-1

(three, seven, seven, zero, one)

Georgia FIVE Midday

4-5-6-3-6

(four, five, six, three, six)

Mega Millions

05-09-15-16-17, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3

(five, nine, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $119,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 1,200,000,000

