GA Lottery

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Cash 3 Evening

1-7-4

(one, seven, four)

Cash 3 Midday

1-4-4

(one, four, four)

Cash 3 Night

6-9-4

(six, nine, four)

Cash 4 Evening

3-8-6-4

(three, eight, six, four)

Cash 4 Midday

6-1-9-8

(six, one, nine, eight)

Cash 4 Night

4-2-7-8

(four, two, seven, eight)

Cash4Life

04-08-17-36-39, Cash Ball: 3

(four, eight, seventeen, thirty-six, thirty-nine; Cash Ball: three)

Fantasy 5

02-10-11-33-38

(two, ten, eleven, thirty-three, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $335,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

5-0-2-5-4

(five, zero, two, five, four)

Georgia FIVE Midday

7-5-7-9-7

(seven, five, seven, nine, seven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 445,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 401,000,000

