GA Lottery

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:
1-7-4
(one, seven, four)
1-4-4
(one, four, four)
6-9-4
(six, nine, four)
3-8-6-4
(three, eight, six, four)
6-1-9-8
(six, one, nine, eight)
4-2-7-8
(four, two, seven, eight)
04-08-17-36-39, Cash Ball: 3
(four, eight, seventeen, thirty-six, thirty-nine; Cash Ball: three)
02-10-11-33-38
(two, ten, eleven, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $335,000
5-0-2-5-4
(five, zero, two, five, four)
7-5-7-9-7
(seven, five, seven, nine, seven)
Estimated jackpot: 445,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 401,000,000
