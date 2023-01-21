GA Lottery

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
3-2-7
(three, two, seven)
7-8-7
(seven, eight, seven)
5-9-2
(five, nine, two)
5-4-2-8
(five, four, two, eight)
0-9-2-7
(zero, nine, two, seven)
4-2-3-2
(four, two, three, two)
04-21-28-32-36, Cash Ball: 1
(four, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-six; Cash Ball: one)
03-16-17-18-41
(three, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $575,000
1-8-1-4-0
(one, eight, one, four, zero)
2-4-8-0-4
(two, four, eight, zero, four)
Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000
05-14-19-46-64, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4
(five, fourteen, nineteen, forty-six, sixty-four; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $502,000,000
