GA Lottery

By The Associated Press
Updated 6 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 3 Evening

3-2-7

(three, two, seven)

Cash 3 Midday

7-8-7

(seven, eight, seven)

Cash 3 Night

5-9-2

(five, nine, two)

Cash 4 Evening

5-4-2-8

(five, four, two, eight)

Cash 4 Midday

0-9-2-7

(zero, nine, two, seven)

Cash 4 Night

4-2-3-2

(four, two, three, two)

Cash4Life

04-21-28-32-36, Cash Ball: 1

(four, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-six; Cash Ball: one)

Fantasy 5

03-16-17-18-41

(three, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $575,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

1-8-1-4-0

(one, eight, one, four, zero)

Georgia FIVE Midday

2-4-8-0-4

(two, four, eight, zero, four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000

Powerball

05-14-19-46-64, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4

(five, fourteen, nineteen, forty-six, sixty-four; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: four)

Estimated jackpot: $502,000,000

