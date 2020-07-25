Ga judge OKs temp release for pregnant inmate to deliver

Aubrey Newsome, 27, has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including vehicular homicide in the Nov. 25 crash that left 11-year-old Charnia Eccleston dead, The Augusta Chronicle reported.

On Friday, defense attorney Kevin Davis told the judge that Newsome will change her plea to guilty and is fully aware she will be going to prison as a result. But, he said, Newsome is within a week of delivering and hasn't seen a doctor at the jail for three weeks and the jail has no plan for her delivery.