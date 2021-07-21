Ga. insurance chief grabs 'last chance' as credibility hit

But Beck admitted he didn't know where Jordan was, didn't know the proper name of Jordan's company, didn't have a written contract with Jordan, didn't have the laptop computer Beck said Jordan provided him, didn't even have a Jordan business card. Beck said he lost track of Jordan after he moved “out West” to pursue a woman he met online.

“He is the secret behind both Green Tech and Paperless,” Gray said, naming the two companies prosecutors say Beck invented to embezzle money from his employer.

Beck also testified that he paid Jordan in cash he had accumulated and stored in a safety deposit box and at home, explaining why GUA-linked payments from Green Technology Services and Paperless Solutions never left his bank accounts.

“I agree with you it's bizarre, but at the end of the day I paid to do the work and the work was done," Beck said of the cash payments he said he made.

Beck argued that the basic flaw in the case is that FBI agents concluded that “Jerry” only referred to Jerry Luquire of Columbus — Beck's fellow Christian Coalition activist who died in 2014 — instead of believing there could have been another Jerry. Beck testified that he met Jordan after Luquire bumped into Jordan in a restaurant and introduced him to Beck.

“Every statement you take out of my mouth, you take as a continuation of a lie, when it’s a continuation of the truth,” Beck said. “If people believe you, I’ve been lying for five years.”

Gray focused, in the end, not on Beck's supposed relationship with Jordan, but on emails that Beck wrote posing as Matt Barfield, the man who prepared the invoices for Green Technology Services, which collected payments from GUA and a husband-and-wife set of contractors to GUA.

“We're talking about whether you tell the truth,” Gray said, in questioning why Beck wrote emails signing his name as “Matt," with “Matt” even at one point including Beck in correspondence.

“It did not bother me because I was conducting business on a domain names I owned and emails I owned,” Beck said.

Gray drilled Beck on why he never told GUA employees or some of his contractors that he had a financial interest in the work. Beck testified he got more than 10% of the money paid by GUA, and in some cases substantially more.

“The financial arrangement was not relevant to the work,” Beck testified. “I have lots of friends I don’t discuss my financial arrangements with.”

Beck said those friends turned on him and testified for the prosecution because they were intimidated by the federal investigation and jumped to the wrong conclusion.

“People do what people do when the federal government begins knocking on their door, and sometimes they put two and two together and get six," Beck said.

Testimony continues Thursday.

