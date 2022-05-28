ajc logo
X

Ga. graduation party shooting leaves one dead, two injured

Georgia News
12 minutes ago
Officials say one person was killed and two teenagers were injured during a shooting at a graduation party in Georgia

THOMASTON, Ga. (AP) — One person was killed and two teenagers were injured in a shooting at a graduation party in Georgia early Saturday, officials said.

Over 200 people were at the party when police were called to an event center just before 1 a.m., as reported by WBS-TV. Police said most in attendance were juveniles.

Eighteen-year-old Akeem Ellison, from Manchester, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, authoritiesure thing.s said.

Two teenagers are being treated for injuries: a 17-year-old from Manchester was airlifted to a hospital for treatment and a 15-year-old from Thomaston was also taken to a hospital. Their current conditions are not known.

Officials said they believe the shooting started after a fight broke out inside the event center where the party was held.

Police have not released information on possible suspects.

Editors' Picks
Braves call up top prospect Michael Harris for his MLB debut 2h ago
Biden taps former DeKalb sheriff, 2 others to be U.S. marshals in Georgia
2h ago
Braves paying the price for committing long-term to Marcell Ozuna
Reds' Pham suspended for 3 games for slapping Pederson
1h ago
Reds' Pham suspended for 3 games for slapping Pederson
1h ago
Former SBC president Johnny Hunt responds to allegations in report
23h ago
The Latest
Official: Boats collide on Georgia river, 2 dead, 3 missing
1h ago
Braves call up top prospect Harris to boost outfield defense
2h ago
Biden taps former DeKalb sheriff, 2 others to be U.S. marshals in Georgia
2h ago
Featured
Burt Jones, left, will be the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor while two Democrats -- former U.S. Rep. Kwanza Hall, left, and Charlie Bailey -- head to a runoff next month. Submitted photos.

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Jones wins primary for Ga. lieutenant governor, solidifying GOP ticket
Omni Atlanta Hotel opens four new restaurants and more dining news from the week
Braves paying the price for committing long-term to Marcell Ozuna
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top