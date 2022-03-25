Ga. gov applauds completion of Savannah harbor expansion

Overseen by the Army Corps of Engineers and funded jointly by the federal government and the state, the harbor expansion added 5 feet (1.5 meters) of depth to the Savannah River shipping channel. That allows larger ships carrying heavier loads to come and go without waiting for higher tides.

“Deeper water means that ships can carry up to an additional 1,000 extra containers,” said Joel Wooten, chairman of the Georgia Ports Authority's board of directors. “It’s important to the importers, it’s also important to Georgia exporters. It will mean greater speed and greater efficiency getting Georgia grown and Georgia manufactured goods to global markets.”

The harbor expansion was not just about dredging. The government spent $14 million salvaging the sunken remains of the ironclad Confederate gunship CSS Georgia, which had been scuttled in the river during the Civil War. Another $100 million went to installing large machines that inject extra oxygen into the river to help blue crabs, striped bass and endangered shortnose sturgeon breathe. They were part of a legal settlement to offset environmental damage caused by the project.

Georgia port officials are planning aggressively for more growth. Griff Lynch, the port authority's executive director, announced last month plans to increase Savannah's capacity for cargo containers by 58% over the next three years.

Lynch said the shipping channel's new depth of 47 feet (14 meters) should last a long while. But he's warned that even larger ships coming online within the next decade may not fit underneath the Eugene Talmadge Memorial Bridge that spans the river between the port and downtown Savannah.

Lynch said the state Department of Transportation is studying whether to raise or replace the large suspension bridge built in 1991. He said he expects a report later this year.

Caption In this photo provided by the Georgia Ports Authority, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at a ceremony marking completion of the Savannah Harbor deepening, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. Deepening the Savannah Harbor to 47 feet at mean low water (the average depth at low tide), provides ample draft for vessels carrying 16,000+ twenty-foot equivalent container units, allowing ships to transit the river with more containers each trip and during more hours of the day. (AP Photo/Georgia Ports Authority, Stephen Morton) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton Caption In this photo provided by the Georgia Ports Authority, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at a ceremony marking completion of the Savannah Harbor deepening, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. Deepening the Savannah Harbor to 47 feet at mean low water (the average depth at low tide), provides ample draft for vessels carrying 16,000+ twenty-foot equivalent container units, allowing ships to transit the river with more containers each trip and during more hours of the day. (AP Photo/Georgia Ports Authority, Stephen Morton) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Caption In this photo provided by the Georgia Ports Authority, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at a ceremony marking completion of the Savannah Harbor deepening, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. Deepening the Savannah Harbor to 47 feet at mean low water (the average depth at low tide), provides ample draft for vessels carrying 16,000+ twenty-foot equivalent container units, allowing ships to transit the river with more containers each trip and during more hours of the day. (AP Photo/Georgia Ports Authority, Stephen Morton) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton Caption In this photo provided by the Georgia Ports Authority, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at a ceremony marking completion of the Savannah Harbor deepening, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. Deepening the Savannah Harbor to 47 feet at mean low water (the average depth at low tide), provides ample draft for vessels carrying 16,000+ twenty-foot equivalent container units, allowing ships to transit the river with more containers each trip and during more hours of the day. (AP Photo/Georgia Ports Authority, Stephen Morton) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Caption In this photo provided by the Georgia Ports Authority, Col. Joe Geary, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Savannah District, speaks at a ceremony marking completion of the Savannah Harbor deepening, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. According to a Corps of Engineers study, the project is expected to net more than $291 million in annual benefits to the nation, or approximately $7.70 for every dollar invested in the project. (AP Photo/Georgia Ports Authority, Stephen Morton) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton Caption In this photo provided by the Georgia Ports Authority, Col. Joe Geary, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Savannah District, speaks at a ceremony marking completion of the Savannah Harbor deepening, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. According to a Corps of Engineers study, the project is expected to net more than $291 million in annual benefits to the nation, or approximately $7.70 for every dollar invested in the project. (AP Photo/Georgia Ports Authority, Stephen Morton) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Caption In this photo provided by the Georgia Ports Authority, Col. Joe Geary, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Savannah District, speaks at a ceremony marking completion of the Savannah Harbor deepening, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. According to a Corps of Engineers study, the project is expected to net more than $291 million in annual benefits to the nation, or approximately $7.70 for every dollar invested in the project. (AP Photo/Georgia Ports Authority, Stephen Morton) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton Caption In this photo provided by the Georgia Ports Authority, Col. Joe Geary, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Savannah District, speaks at a ceremony marking completion of the Savannah Harbor deepening, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. According to a Corps of Engineers study, the project is expected to net more than $291 million in annual benefits to the nation, or approximately $7.70 for every dollar invested in the project. (AP Photo/Georgia Ports Authority, Stephen Morton) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Caption In this photo provided by the Georgia Ports Authority, Georgia Ports Authority Executive Director Griff Lynch speaks at a ceremony marking completion of the Savannah Harbor deepening, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. Deepening the Savannah Harbor to 47 feet at mean low water (the average depth at low tide), provides ample draft for vessels carrying 16,000+ twenty-foot equivalent container units, allowing ships to transit the river with more containers each trip and during more hours of the day. (AP Photo/Georgia Ports Authority, Stephen Morton) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton Caption In this photo provided by the Georgia Ports Authority, Georgia Ports Authority Executive Director Griff Lynch speaks at a ceremony marking completion of the Savannah Harbor deepening, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. Deepening the Savannah Harbor to 47 feet at mean low water (the average depth at low tide), provides ample draft for vessels carrying 16,000+ twenty-foot equivalent container units, allowing ships to transit the river with more containers each trip and during more hours of the day. (AP Photo/Georgia Ports Authority, Stephen Morton) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton