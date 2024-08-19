Furman to honor late defensive lineman Bryce Stanfield with helmet decal

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Furman's football helmets this season will include a decal in memory of the late Paladins defensive lineman Bryce Stanfield.

Furman coach Clay Hendrix announced the "Stanfield Strong" logo Monday in honor of the player, who died on Feb. 9, two days after he collapsed while working out at the school's stadium.

Furman announced two weeks later that Stanfield's cause of death was a pulmonary embolism that was not related to football.