Furman rolls past Mercer in key SoCon battle, 23-13

Furman (8-2, 6-1) is one game behind conference leader Samford (9-1, 7-0), which posted a 35-24 win over Chattanooga Saturday. Furman closes out its regular season against Wofford.

Williams kicked a 44-yard field goal in the first quarter to put Furman on the board, then booted a pair from 36-yards out in the second half.