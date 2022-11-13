ajc logo
Furman rolls past Mercer in key SoCon battle, 23-13

Georgia News
3 hours ago
Ian Williams kicked three field goals and Tyler Huff ran for one touchdown and passed for another as Furman took over sole possession of second place in the Southern Conference with a 23-13 win over Mercer

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Ian Williams kicked three field goals and Tyler Huff ran for one touchdown and passed for another as Furman took over sole possession of second place in the Southern Conference with a 23-13 win over Mercer on Saturday.

Furman (8-2, 6-1) is one game behind conference leader Samford (9-1, 7-0), which posted a 35-24 win over Chattanooga Saturday. Furman closes out its regular season against Wofford.

Williams kicked a 44-yard field goal in the first quarter to put Furman on the board, then booted a pair from 36-yards out in the second half.

Huff capped a 10-play, 70 yard drive at the end of the first half with a 7-yard run to the end zone to take the lead for good, 10-7. Huff found Joshua Harris with a 56-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and Williams added two field goals to make it 23-7 early in the fourth quarter.

Fred Payton completed 29 of 41 passes and had touchdown passes to Ty James and Travion Solomon for Mercer (7-3, 5-2).

Huff had 283 yards on 19-of-31 passing and added 76 yards on 10 carries for Furman.

