Furman looks to extend streak vs Mercer

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Mercer is 0-5 when its offense scores 65 points or fewer. Furman is a perfect 6-0 when it holds opponents to 66 or fewer points. The Paladins have allowed 61.8 points per game over their last five.

STREAK SCORING: Furman has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 80 points while giving up 65.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Furman as a team has made 11.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is sixth-best among Division I teams.

