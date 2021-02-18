Furman looks to extend streak vs Mercer

SENIOR STUDS: Mercer's Felipe Haase, Ross Cummings and Jeff Gary have combined to score 44 percent of the team's points this season, including 43 percent of all Bears scoring over the last five games.MIGHTY MIKE: Mike Bothwell has connected on 29 percent of the 100 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 18 over his last three games. He's also made 82.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: The Bears are 5-0 when they record nine or more steals and 8-8 when they fall shy of that mark. The Paladins are 8-0 when the team blocks at least four shots and 6-7 when they fall short of that total.