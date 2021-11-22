Funeral scheduled for Georgia couple found slain in home

Investigators say they believe a man charged with stabbing a suburban Atlanta police officer also shot and killed Justin and Amber Hicks. The couple, both 31, were found inside their Acworth home on Thursday. Their 2-year-old son was also there, but was not harmed.

The couple's funeral will be Tuesday at His Hands Church in Woodstock, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Burial will follow at Rolling Hills Memory Gardens in Acworth.