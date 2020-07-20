Funeral for the Rev. C.T. Vivian set for Thursday

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the service will be private and open only to family, according to a news release from the C.T. and Octavia Vivian Museum and Archives. It is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at Providence Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta, and is to be will be streamed live online and broadcast by WSB-TV.

Vivian, 95, died at home in Atlanta of natural causes on Friday, the same day that fellow civil rights leader U.S. Rep. John Lewis died.