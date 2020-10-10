Fund created in memory of UGA law school's first Black grad

The Chester C. Davenport Memorial Endowment Fund will support scholarships and fellowships for incoming students in the School of Law who have graduated from historically Black colleges and universities in Georgia.

“We are proud to establish the Chester C. Davenport Memorial Endowment Fund as a tribute to such a notable alumnus,” said UGA President Jere W. Morehead in a news release. “The new scholarships and fellowships it creates will help us recruit outstanding students from diverse backgrounds who have the potential to bring great distinction to our institution through their lives and careers, just as Mr. Davenport did.”