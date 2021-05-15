Fulton judge to hear lawsuit over Augusta-area court split

A workload analysis, based on year-old data because of the pandemic, showed Columbia County has an adequate workload to justify three judges. A circuit of Richmond and Burke counties, however, would have a workload qualifying it for six judgeships. The new law provides for only five superior court judgeships for Richmond and Burke counties.

The suit also alleges the law violates the Voting Rights Act by creating a separate, white-majority circuit, diluting the votes of Black Columbia County residents, and voiding the votes of residents in the three counties who elected the first Black district attorney of the Augusta Judicial Circuit, Jared Williams.

The lawsuit also says the law fails to determine how current cases will be handled in the future.