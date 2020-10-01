Fulton County rolls out mobile polling place

Fulton County officials unveiled the mobile voting unit Thursday in Atlanta, as officials sought to assure voters that the November general election would run more smoothly than the June primary election. It saw long lines and trouble sending out mail ballots.

The county-owned vehicle will offer early voting in addition to 30 fixed locations and absentee ballots by mail. Voters can cast ballots at any early voting location from Oct. 12 to Oct. 30, regardless of their assigned precinct on election day.