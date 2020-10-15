Fulton County elections warehouse hit by COVID outbreak

But the positive tests for 13 of the 60 workers at the Fulton County election preparation center shouldn't delay election operations, county elections director Rick Barron told reporters during a videoconference.

He said the outbreak was discovered after an employee left work Saturday feeling sick and got a positive test result on Tuesday. After a second employee also tested positive, all of the warehouse staff was tested and an additional 11 cases were discovered. Barron said it's his understanding that only one employee is experiencing symptoms of the disease.