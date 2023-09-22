Fulton County district attorney's office investigator accidentally shoots self in leg at courthouse

Atlanta police say an investigator with the Fulton County district attorney’s office accidentally shot herself in the leg inside the county courthouse in downtown Atlanta
Georgia News
Updated 29 minutes ago
X

ATLANTA (AP) — An investigator with the Fulton County district attorney’s office accidentally shot herself in the leg Friday inside the county courthouse in downtown Atlanta, police said.

The investigator is “alert, conscious and breathing,” police said in an email. The county sheriff's office, which provides security for the courthouse, said in an email that the investigator “was not critically wounded” and that a sheriff's deputy responded and provided aid until medical personnel arrived.

The police department “has been requested and is assisting.”

A spokesperson for the district attorney's office did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Fulton DA investigator accidentally shoots self at courthouse36m ago

Credit: The New School

Okefenokee Natl. Wildlife Refuge to be nominated as World Heritage Site
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE
16-year-old injured in shootout with Gwinnett officer, police say
1h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

AJC INVESTIGATION
STUDY: Police should limit pursuits, consider harm to public
2h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

AJC INVESTIGATION
STUDY: Police should limit pursuits, consider harm to public
2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

THE JOLT
Marjorie Taylor Greene turns against House speaker over Ukraine
5h ago
The Latest
Grainger, Carroll team up to give Georgia State best start ever with 30-17 win over...
49m ago
Albies leads Braves against the Nationals after 4-hit game
8h ago
Thursday's Scores
11h ago
Featured

Credit: Richard Watkins

LISTEN
Boomers will be the last Georgians who speak with a Southern accent
North Georgia Sorghum Festival is an event with good eats and greater company
Reminder: Braves playoff tickets on sale to general public on Friday
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top