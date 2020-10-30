Fulton County agrees to measures meant to improve elections

The consent order recognizes the challenges faced by Fulton County and the efforts made by the county's elections staff but says there were violations of the state election code.

“While neither the State Election Board nor the Secretary of State's office believes these violations were the result of malicious intent, the fact remains there were violations that resulted in voters not receiving an absentee ballot and there were violations that resulted in voters not being able to vote,” the consent order says.

According to the order, Fulton County agrees to have adequate resources to process absentee ballot applications and then process returned absentee ballots by the next business day after they're received, have at least 2,200 poll workers and a sufficient pool of trained alternates, have at least 24 early in-person voting locations, have at least 255 Election Day polling places, have a technical support staffer on hand in every polling location on Election Day and dedicate sufficient resources for a post-election audit.

Fulton County has already made many of the changes required by the order, including going beyond some of the requirements.

The consent order also says the state election board may appoint an independent monitor to oversee progress and compliance with the order. The board agreed to appoint Carter Jones, who has previous experience working on elections in other parts of the world, secretary of state's office general counsel Ryan Germany told the board.

