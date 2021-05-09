Full sun or some shade? Testing teas in south Louisiana

Barron’s 150 acres (about 61 hectares) are mostly planted in pine, but he has created a clearing for tea, he said in an AgCenter news release.

About 1,500 plants grown there from seedlings are being compared with about 500 grown from seedlings at the AgCenter's Hammond Research Station, Chen said. Both plots are a variety from the Republic of Georgia.

The leaves will be tested for the amounts of caffeine, sugar and three amino acids, and tea from those plants, brewed at a standard heat and steeping time, will be tasted to see whether bitter tannins are noticeable.

Tannins shouldn't be noticeable unless tea has steeped too long, she said.

The AgCenter is in Hammond, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) from New Orleans.

Chen said Louisiana gets more intense sunlight and heat than some other areas where tea is grown. Moreover, while the plants can acclimate to extreme heat or cold, quick swings between the two can cause significant damage.

“The problem is not how extreme weather we can get,” Chen said in the AgCenter news release. “It is the sudden temperature changes. We can change from 80 degrees to 40 degrees in a day or half a day.”

In addition to the seedling plots, she's testing different fertilization schedules on plants grown from cuttings and therefore much closer to each other genetically than those grown from seed.

Barron plans a tea company including a processing plant and tasting room. When his business is fully operational, he told the AgCenter, visitors can pick tea themselves.

“We will process it, and you can drink it that day. So it will be as fresh as it can be, and that’s when things are their most flavorful,” he said.

In this undated photo provided by Yan Chen of the LSU AgCenter, David Barron, center, is picking tea leaves on his farm near Amite, La., with two visitors. Barron planted tea plants from the Republic of Georgia two years ago and is starting a commercial operation centered around the tea plants. (Yan Chen/LSU AgCenter via AP) Credit: Yan Chen Credit: Yan Chen