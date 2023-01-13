Fuenmayor opens with 66 to lead Latin America Amateur

“I think my strength today was the play off the tee,” Fuenmayor said. "I put a 2-iron off the tee just yesterday in practice and used it almost all day today. I was able to play from the fairway and attack pins, and from there I was able to make a lot of putts. The hole looked pretty big today, I’m not going to lie, but a really good start to the tournament.”

De la Fuente last year at Casa de Campo in the Dominican Republic had a birdie putt to force a playoff and missed. That has stayed with him.

“For pretty much the whole year, me and my team were thinking about this tournament and we were counting the days to come back and play again for the prize,” de la Fuente said.

Defending champion Aaron Jarvis of the Cayman Islands opened with a 72.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports