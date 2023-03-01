Fuel costs could drive up Georgia Power bills by another 17%

Customers will also have to pay the costs of the third and fourth nuclear units at Plant Vogtle near Augusta. Unit 3 is projected to begin operation in May or June, leading to a roughly $4 a month increase for residential customers. A larger rate increase is likely to follow when Unit 4 begins operations, now projected before March 2024.

Public Service Commission staff have warned that all the changes could increase residential bills by $55 to $60 month.

Typically, a utility is allowed to charge customers for the cost of fuel, but isn’t allowed to make a profit on those charges, unlike the profits Georgia Power is guaranteed for investing in power plants and transmission lines. The five-member elected commission typically decides how much Georgia Power can collect to pay for fuel once every two years. In the meantime, if prices change, the company can collect too much or too little.

During this two-year period, even though the commission approved a 15% boost in fuel costs that began in January 2022, the company collected far too little money, as natural gas prices skyrocketed because of an improving economy and the Ukraine war, and coal prices rose even more steeply in part because of supply and labor shortages. Georgia Power says the price of gas tripled from 2020 to 2022, and the price of coal ended up five times higher.

Liz Coyle, the executive director of Georgia Watch, a nonprofit that advocates for consumers, acknowledged that the high unrecovered fuel balance is “highly, highly unusual,” but said commissioners need to delay rate increases for Vogtle to give ratepayers some relief.

“Any way you look at it, people are struggling to pay their power bills, and the rate increase and unit 3 and 4 are bad,” Coyle said.

Georgia Power says it wants to make up the under-collected amount over three years, instead of the typical two, because the debt is so large. The utility says spreading $900 million in collections into the third year would cut the boost in bills by about $7 a month.

The company says that natural gas prices have been falling since it made its projections of the cost in September, and the cost to a residential customer could be closer to $17 a month. Georgia Power said it would file updated projections later.

Georgia Power also wants the commission to give it the ability to make larger changes to cover cost swings between fuel-cost rate cases, asking for permission to raise or lower fuel charges by as much as 40% in the interim, instead of the current 15%. Because of unrecovered debt, that ability would likely only be used to further raise customer bills in the next two years.

The company also proposes to raise a fuel cost discount for low-income senior citizens from $6 a month now to $8 a month.

___

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.