Fried's pinch-hit single lifts Braves past Marlins 8-7 in 10

But Marlins closer Yimi García struggled in the bottom half, and the Braves rallied.

Orlando Arcia singled in Dansby Swanson, and Abraham Almonte made it 7-6 with a two-run double. Ronald Acuña Jr. then delivered a tying sacrifice fly.

García was charged with four runs and four hits. He walked three, two intentionally.

Will Smith (3-5) pitched the 10th for the win. Acuña also hit a two-run homer off Zach Thompson in the third.

Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs for Miami, which dropped two of three in the series. Aguilar finished with three hits and two RBIs.

Duvall, facing his former Atlanta teammates, took the NL lead with 60 RBIs. He also ranks among the NL leaders with 19 homers following his sixth-inning drive off Charlie Morton that gave the Marlins a 4-2 lead.

Duvall just missed another homer in the eighth. His blast to the right-field corner off Chris Martin was initially called a homer by first base umpire John Libka.

After Acuña protested in right, the umpires huddled and called the ball foul. The TV replay confirmed it was foul and the Marlins did not argue the ruling.

HE IS HERE

Arcia had two hits in his Braves debut. Arcia was primarily an infielder with Milwaukee before he was traded to Atlanta on April 6, but he started in left field after being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett. Arcia played only four games in the outfield for Gwinnett.

WORTH NOTING

Braves left-hander Kyle Muller was optioned to Gwinnett in the move that cleared a spot for Arcia. The Braves, who have an open date on Thursday, are expected to carry an extra position player until after the All-Star break, when Muller could return to the rotation.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. was out of the starting lineup after tweaking his ankle in the seventh inning of Saturday’s game. Chisholm entered as a defensive replacement in the ninth. Joe Panik filled in at second base while 3B Jon Berti hit leadoff. ... RHP John Curtis (stiff neck) was placed on the 10-day injured list. RHP Jordan Holloway was selected from Triple-A Jacksonville.

UP NEXT

Marlins: LHP Trevor Rogers (7-5, 2.14 ERA) will face Dodgers RHP Walker Buehler (8-1, 2.35 ERA) in the opener of a four-game series on Monday night.

Braves: Open a three-game series at Pittsburgh on Monday night, with Fried (5-4, 4.16 ERA) facing RHP Chase De Jong (0-3, 5.65 ERA).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Miami Marlins' Adam Duvall watches his three-run home run hit off Atlanta Braves' Charlie Morton during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Credit: Ben Margot Credit: Ben Margot

Caption Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton, right, hands the ball to manager Brian Snitker (43) in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Credit: Ben Margot Credit: Ben Margot

Caption A woman places her hand over her heart on the deck of the Omni hotel overlooking Truist Park during the playing of "God Bless America" during the seventh inning of a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Credit: Ben Margot Credit: Ben Margot

Caption Miami Marlins pitcher Zach Thompson works against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Credit: Ben Margot Credit: Ben Margot

Caption Jets fly through smoke from fireworks prior to a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Credit: Ben Margot Credit: Ben Margot

Caption Men dressed as Revolutionary War soldiers fire a volley prior to the national anthem before the baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Credit: Ben Margot Credit: Ben Margot

Caption Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton works against the Miami Marlins in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Credit: Ben Margot Credit: Ben Margot

Caption Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. swings for a home run off Miami Marlins' Zach Thompson during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Credit: Ben Margot Credit: Ben Margot