Friedl hits 2 homers as Reds overcome Greene's groin injury to beat Braves 4-3 and end 4-game skid

ATLANTA (AP) — TJ Friedl hit two home runs and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 on Wednesday night to snap a four-game losing streak despite losing right-hander Hunter Greene to a right groin injury after only three innings.

Greene struck out six batters and allowed only two hits in three scoreless innings. He was unable to complete his warmup before the fourth inning. Greene threw only two warmup pitches, including a pitch that hit the dirt, before stopping his routine.

The Reds provided no immediate details on the severity of the injury. Greene was escorted off the field with the Reds leading 4-0.