Fried strikes out 13 and Albies hits a 3-run homer to power the Braves past the Red Sox 8-3

Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By DOUG ALDEN – Associated Press
Updated 36 minutes ago

BOSTON (AP) — Max Fried struck out a career-high 13 batters in seven strong innings, Ozzie Albies hit a tiebreaking three-run homer and the Atlanta Braves beat the Boston Red Sox 8-3 on Tuesday night.

Orlando Arcia added a solo shot in the seventh for the Braves, who improved to 3-0 this season against Boston.

Fried (6-2) allowed three runs, two earned, on four hits while working seven innings or more for sixth time in his past eight starts.

“I felt like I had a really good feel for the slider and my curveball was probably the best that it’s been all year,” Fried said. “I just was relying on really those two pitches and just making some adjustments. It’s not normally my thing but I’ll definitely take it.”

Fried topped his previous best of 11 strikeouts, which he had done twice, more recently on Sept. 30, 2019 against the Chicago White Sox.

“That curveball was really, really good tonight,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

Fried struck out the side in the first and didn’t allow a hit until Dominic Smith homered in the third to pull Boston within 2-1. Two errors in the first inning by first baseman Smith helped Atlanta to an early lead.

After tying it at 3-all in the fifth, the Braves blew it open in the sixth when Albies went deep against Kutter Crawford (2-5) after Austin Riley led off with a walk and Marcell Ozuna reached on an infield single.

Albies drove a 1-0 fastball to right center and the large contingent of Atlanta fans that took over a good chunk of Fenway Park erupted in cheers.

“I think we continue to show signs that we’re coming and getting the offense going up and down the lineup,” Snitker said.

Chase Anderson took over for Crawford in the seventh and was quickly taken deep by Arcia, whose sixth homer of the season stretched Atlanta’s lead to 7-3.

Catcher Sean Murphy hit an RBI single to tie it for Atlanta in the fifth inning, then in the bottom half threw out Ceddanne Rafaela as he attempted to steal second. Murphy’s night ended in the top of the ninth after he was hit by a pitch on the inside of his right elbow, which immediately began to swell.

“It just looks worse than it is. It will go down quick,” Murphy said.

SALE RETURN

The Red Sox welcomed back Braves left-hander Chris Sale, who spent 2017-23 with Boston. Sale stood on the top step of the visitors’ dugout Tuesday night and waved to fans throughout Fenway Park, stopping for a moment to place his hand over his heart in appreciation for the support he received over his years in Boston, which included the 2018 World Series title.

“That was nice,” Snitker said. “I know he meant a lot to this organization and that was nice that they acknowledged him.”

PUT ME IN

Jamie Westbrook, who played in 1,159 games in the minors before making his big league debut Sunday as a pinch-hitter, made his first start in the majors, playing second base and batting fifth. He finished 0 for 2.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: Signed veteran INF Brian Anderson and transferred LHP Tyler Matzek (left elbow soreness) to the 60-day injured list.

Red Sox: Placed OF Wilyer Abreu on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right ankle and recalled C Tyler Heineman from Triple-A Worcester. Abreu has played in 53 games this season and started 40 in right field. He is batting .272 with 14 doubles, two triples and six homers with 22 RBIs.

UP NEXT

Braves RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (0-1, 5.40 ERA) faces Red Sox RHP Nick Pivetta (2-4, 4.08) on Wednesday in the finale of the two-game series.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies watches his three-run home run off Boston Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies celebrates his three-run home run off Boston Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford walks back to the mound with a fresh baseball after giving up a three-run home run to Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies, left, during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec watches his two-run single against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Red Sox great David Ortiz smiles while standing with the NBA Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy while watching the Red Sox's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at Fenway Park in Boston. The Boston Celtics host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

